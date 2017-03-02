El Chapo In Court

BROOKLYN, New York–(02/03/2017) Accused Mexican Drug Lord, “El Chapo” Guzman, made an appearance in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn today.

Guzman is charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation that launched billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings. Guzman has repeatedly been imprisoned and escaped in Mexico. To get Mexico to hand him over to the U.S. prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. They are demanding he forfeit $14 billion in assets. Guzman had plead not guilty.