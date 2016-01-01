Early morning chase lands two in custody

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (12/21/2016)- Two people are in custody after leading deputies in pursuit with a stolen vehicle, resulting in several firearms and drug paraphernalia being seized.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning, a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a possible stolen vehicle in the area of South Kauffman Road and West Battlefield Road in southwest Greene County.

The driver led Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies on a brief pursuit which entered into the city of Battlefield and southwest Springfield. Springfield Police Officers later located the vehicle abandoned at a residence in the 2900 block of West State Street.

A perimeter was quickly established to search for the driver and any occupants. Deputies and Officers located two male suspects who were apprehended and taken into custody; several firearms and drug paraphernalia were seized including approximately one ounce of methamphetamine. During the search, a nearby school was notified of the incident as a safety precaution.

Law Enforcement Officers also searched extensively for a female who may have been involved but have not yet located her.”Together with the Springfield Police Department, we were able to quickly find two suspects and remove dangerous drugs and firearms from our streets,” states Sheriff Jim Arnott.

The investigation is still on-going and charges may be submitted to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further review.