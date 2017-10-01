Drury Accounting Students Provide Free Tax Preparation Assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/10/2017) Drury University students again will provide free tax preparation through an IRS volunteer income tax assistance site.

The annual tax preparation service is open to the public and is designed to benefit low-income and senior taxpayers. The Drury tax clinic is primarily a walk-in service. VITA Clinics are held at the Breech School of Business Administration building on the northwest corner of Central Street and Drury Lane.

Taxpayers are required to bring a photo I.D. and Social Security cards of themselves and their dependents, as well as any tax documentation that have been given. It is also recommended that taxpayers bring a copy of their 2015 State and Federal tax returns. Below are the dates and times where you can attend.

Saturday, Feb. 4 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6 – 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 – 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13 – 4 to 8 p.m.