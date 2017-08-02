CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — (02/08/17) What started as a traffic stop quickly turned to a sizable big drug bust in Camden County.

Yesterday evening, just after 8 p.m., Camden County sheriff’s stopped a 1997 Ford Ranger pick-up truck for expired dealer tags. After smelling a strong marijuana odor, they searched the vehicle. That’s when authorities found meth, pot, more than 63 hits of LSD, and paraphernalia used to distribute the drugs.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody and awaiting formal charges.