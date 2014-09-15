Teen Missing from Douglas County

Th e Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a girl from Eastern Douglas county.

Morrigan Cothran, a 15 year old from Vanzant, was reported missing Friday morning around 11:00 AM. Investigators say it appears she ran away as clothes, a guitar, and her dog were also missing. They say she may have met someone on social media and snuck out to meet them.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says the department has been in close communication with the family. He is asking anyone with information to contact the Douglas County Sheriff Department at (417)683-1020.