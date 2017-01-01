Disneyland Upgrades Ticketing System

(01/13/2017) Disneyland is upgrading its FastPass ticketing system.

The new system, called ‘Disney MaxPass,’ will launch next year. Visitors will be able to use the Disneyland app on their phones to get a digital version of the FastPass, allowing them to book a ride time in advance and avoid the long lines. FastPass has been used at Disneyland since 1999 and has been free, but digital FastPass will cost ten dollars for each admission ticket per day.

The good news is that it will also allow you to download unlimited photos taken by photographers at the resort.