Death Toll Rises Following Italy Avalanche

ITALY–(01/25/2017) More bodies found in Eastern Italy today from last week’s avalanche that crushed a 4-star hotel, burying people underneath snow and rubble.

Search and rescue crews pulled several more bodies from the rubble. Six people are still unaccountable for and believed to be under tons of snow and debris. Officials now say the death toll is at 23. Recovery efforts were made even more emotional after a nearby helicopter crashed yesterday into a mountainside, claiming the lives of 6 people in an attempt to rescue a skier.