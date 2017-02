A new Interim Fire Chief for Springfield has been announced.

Meet David Pennington. He is replacing David Hall, who retired from the fire department on January 27th. Chief Pennington began his fire service career as a volunteer firefighter in Logan-Rogersville in 1994. He joined the city of Springfield fire crew in 1998. He’s worked his way u pin the ranks over the years from rescue specialist to assistant Fire Chief in 2010 and now Interim Fire Chief.