Crucial Details of Attack Found On Berlin Attacker’s Cell Phone

BERLIN, Germany–(12/28/2016) Anis Amri, 24, was the man behind the Berlin Christmas market attack on December 19th. Amri was killed in a shootout with police in a suburb of Milan early last Friday. New discoveries about the attack have surfaced, with investigators searching Amri’s phone. The terrorist supposedly circled his target three times and sent pictures, as well as voice messages on a cellphone up to ten minutes just before the attack.

Authorities have sought out eyewitnesses and other phone images from passersby due to a lack of surveillance cameras in the area.

After the attack in Berlin and becoming the most wanted man in Europe, Amri began a 1,200-mile trek to Italy, travelling through five European countries. Officials are still investigating this journey.

Authorities have also detained a Tunisian man they believe to have been involved in the attack, linking him through Amri’s phone. The 40-year-old man was unidentified, but detained during his home and business search. Prosecutors said in a statement that “further investigations indicate that he may have been involved in the attack”. They have until Thursday evening to determine if the case against the man is strong enough to seek a formal arrest warrant. Doing so would enable authorities to keep him in custody pending possible charges.

Further investigations are being conducted to determine if Anis Amri had a support network in the planning and carrying out of the attack, as well as his fleeing.

