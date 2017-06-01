Crime Stoppers Wanted Fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/06/2017) Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in finding a man who currently has five outstanding felony warrants and is still known to be actively involved in crime in Springfield. His name is Jared Allen and he’s a known car their and also has warrants out for possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation. There is a reward out for your help, so if you have any information on Allen, please call 417-869-TIPS.