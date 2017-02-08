Craig Michael Wood Appears In Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(02/08/2017) The accused killer of 10-year-old, Hailey Owens, appeared in court today, roughly three years from her kidnapping and death that shocked the community.

Today’s hearing involved a dispute between the defense and the state using medical reports from doctors on Craig Wood, possibly for trial. The judge did not make an immediate ruling, but stated that it shouldn’t take him long to decide.

“The whole family wants closure. That’s the biggest thing”, commented David Ransin, the lawyer representing Hailey’s family. “And no family in a death case, civil and criminal, can move on with their lives as they need and deserve to do until they’re done with the lawyers and courts and the whole legal process. Gotta get up and keep moving. That’s the only thing you can do.”

February 18th will mark three years since Hailey Owens’ murder. Since then, her family, now joined by Wood’s family, are working with Missouri lawmakers to speed up the Amber Alert issuing process.