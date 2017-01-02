Cox raises more than $1 million for children’s hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – (02/01/17) 2016 was a record year for Cox Health. They raised more than $1.8 million for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

The money raised goes to help local kids and their families through the purchase of life saving equipment, needed financial assistance, education and health care. But, the work isn’t done. The executive director says he’s thankful for the generosity of the community, but there are still more families hurting. You can still donate to help the special needs fund, family care grants, educational programs, the C.A.R.E. mobile and much more.

For more information or to make a donation, call 417-269-5437 or go online to www.coxhealthcmn.com.