Countdown to Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(12/23/16) With Christmas now only hours away many Springfieldians hit the Battlefield Mall to grab the last remaining items on their Christmas shopping list. “I am a slacker so I am actually shopping for my whole family and I am looking for clothes, shoes, a few toys and maybe chocolate,” said Arianna Paynter.

According to Forbes, Americans could spend up to eight percent more on shopping this holiday season compared to last year, but many people are ditching the stores in favor of online shopping. Both FEDEX and UPS are seeing records in online shipments so far this year.

If you are planning to travel in the next week you won’t be alone. A projected 1.3 million Americans are expected to be hitting the roads and skies this holiday season, an all time record.

Be prepared to wait in line for security checks if you are flying, airline traffic is expected to be up by almost four percent compared to 2015. And if you are bringing those Christmas gifts with you on the flight, you might want to wait to wrap them until you arrive at your destination. TSA might unwrap your presents if they can’t determine what is inside of them.

While it may be tempting to play with your brand new smartphone while driving, the Highway Patrol says it’s best to limit distractions and keep your eyes on the road. There were over 1,000 crashes over the Christmas holiday in Missouri last year, leading to 363 injuries and five fatalities. Always make sure to buckle up, observe all speed limits and designate a sober driving if planning to drink alcoholic beverages.