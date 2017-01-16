Climate Change Is Effecting Our Food Supply

Climate change is something we learn about in school but never really think about afterwards. Until, experts show it effects our food supply.

A professor at Missouri State, Dr. Alexander Wait, says there are three things to be concerned with: CO2, precipitation, and temperature.

Wait said, “Plants need CO2, that’s what students learn. It is important, though, to understand that there are two different photosynthetic pathways for our food crops.”

Wait says in simpler terms that means that corn doesn’t actually respond to CO2 but it does to precipitation and temperature.

C3 like soy bean will respond, however.

So the crops you’re trying to grow really depend on where you are in the world.

In recent days places like Argentina, Sacramento, Reno, China and even here at home have had multiple changes in weather.

Professor Wait says big floods happen every 10 – 20 years, but now we are experiencing them more often.

But he says it’s all about where we get our food from.

“In terms of food, it depends on where we are buying and what we are buying,” says Wait. “In terms of bananas that’s different than talking about soy beans or corn.”

In Latin America, where a lot of bananas are grown, temperatures are at an all time high. Which increases disease development in crops.

Professor Wait says it may seem like the end of the world with all the different weather patterns lately, but it’s somewhere in the middle.

He says climate change adaption is something that needs to be studied and it is human caused.