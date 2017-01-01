City council defers on pit bulls and rezoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (01/23/2017) The Springfield City Council voted Monday night to defer on two issues that have recently become quite controversial among residents.

In a seven to two vote, the council voted to refer the pit bull repeal to the plans and policies committee, asking for their recommendation by April 17. Meanwhile, a motion to table the rezoning of an area off of Sherman for a potential mico-efficient apartment complex passed unanimously and will be taken up during an April 3 meeting.

The developer claiming he received a lot of calls with mixed opinions and wants to review the proposed ordinance.