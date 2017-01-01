Child Pornography Is A Growing Issue In The Ozarks

Out of 15 counties in Missouri, Greene is the largest in child abuse cases.

“Total cases of child abuse we served 1,349 children,” says executive director at the Child Advocacy Center Barbara Brown Johnson.

The Child Advocacy Center says this is the 8th year in a row they’ve seen more children living in abuse.

“To live in a poor environment is certainly more stressful for the whole family,” says Johnson. “So more bad choices sometimes follow that.”

Among reported offenses in Greene County include crimes such as child exploitation. Just last week, Jeffery Barfield, the step dad of Hailey Owens was indicted on child porn charges.

“Child pornography is a growing horrific business that i am certain we have just seen the tip of the ice berg on,” says Johnson.

Out of the many victims they see, they say the largest number is around the age of 6 years old and younger.

“It’s just not something that I had to think about when my children were young, but these days it’s definitely something we need to take notice of,” says Johnson.

The Child Advocacy Center has been open for 20 plus years and this month Johnson says they’ve had more referral cases then ever before.

“The first two weeks in February we received 91 referral to work cases.”

And when it comes to making sure children are protected from potential predators in this digital age Johnson says to not let them be on computers alone, have access to their passwords on social media and check them regularly.