Charges dropped in Springfield quadruple homicide case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(12/28/16) The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has dropped four first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of four individuals at the Economy Inn in Springfield.

Springfield police responded to a call to Room 149 of the motel on North Glenstone on November 15, 2014, finding three people shot to death and one person in critical condition. The fourth victim, 24-year-old Christopher Freeman died in the hospital from his injuries five days later.

Police eventually arrested Scott Goodwin-Bey on weapons charges and were able to allegedly link bullets and shell casings found in the motel room to a stolen 9mm in Goodwin-Bey’s possession leading prosecutors to charge him with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of armed-criminal actions.

In a statement released today by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, those charges against Goodwin-Bey have been dismissed in order to allow time for more forensic testing to occur. Goodwin-Bey is also awaiting sentencing in federal court for another weapons charge and will not be released from custody.

We were not able to reach the Prosecutor’s Office for additional comment on this case but they did state in their release that they anticipate re-filing charges when the forensic testing is complete.