“Can You Hear Me?” Phone Scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/27/2017) Police are telling people to hang up and not be polite to a phone scam sweeping across the nation.

Victims have reported receiving a phone call from a familiar local area code. The person on the other end introduces themselves and then asks “can you hear me?” If the victim replies with “yes” their response is recorded for the criminal to use. Cops say if the con artist has you saying yes, and they already have your phone number, that many phone providers will pass through third party charges. When you, the victim, try to dispute a charge, the crook counters saying they have your approval on another line.