Street sign thefts continue in Camden County

CAMDENTON, Mo.- (02/08/2017) In the past month, approximately 70 street signs have been stolen throughout Camden County due to theft- costing residents thousands of taxpayer dollars.

The missing road signs stand to create a problem for officers and emergency response teams who are not familiar with the area.

Lt. Joe Botta said, “law enforcement, medical and fire services rely on the signage and when thieves and vandals steal and destroy the signs, it could cause the life or additional property damage because response is delayed.”

Over the weekend, officials arrested two minors in possession of signs after they were made aware of over 20 signs missing from the Macks Creek and Climax Springs area.

Officials say to call 911 if any unusual behavior is noticed.

