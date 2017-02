Fox 5 can confirm that there has been at least one death that occurred from a congested pile up on I-44 near Strafford this morning.

Around 8 a.m. traffic was backed up because of a crash that was being investigated by the Strafford Police Department.

During this time, a tractor trailer hit another tractor trailer causing it to overturn on a truck.

The family of the deceased is currently being notified.