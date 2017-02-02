BREAKING NEWS: Drury University Mourns Death of Student Athlete

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(02/02/2017) On February 2, 2017, a Drury University swimmer, Wen Xu, passed away. Xu, who’s american name was Ariel, was an international student from Shanghai, China. The 22-year-old was was taken to the hospital during swim practice, when medical emergency paramedics were called. Shortly after taken to the hospital, Xu was pronounced dead.

Xu was an Advertising/Public Relations major who was a member of the Drury swim team. She broke numerous records at the Breech Pool, Great Lakes Valley Conference, and the NCAA-II National Meets.She was also an academic all-conference award winner, which means she maintained a 3.30 cumulative GPA.

Drury President, Dr. Tim Cloyd stated, “This is a terrible tragedy, and we ask that the community keep our students and Ariel’s family in their thoughts and prayers. Our condolences are with Ariel’s family, and with her teammates and coaches.”

Drury counselors are offering support to Xu’s teammates and roommates, as well as the rest of the Drury community at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for the campus community at a later date.