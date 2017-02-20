Branson receives anonymous threat to “area school”

BRANSON, Mo.- (02/20/2017) Branson Police Department have reported receiving a threat directed at an “area school” late Monday afternoon.

The threats were received around 3:00 P.M. after both the junior high and high school had already been dismissed. Branson Superintendent Brad Swofford confirmed that no specific school building or school district was mentioned in the threat. However, the district took precautionary measures and placed police officers in the five elementary schools that were still in session.

Swofford confirmed that all schools had been cleared by 3:45 P.M.