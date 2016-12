JEFFERSON CITY, MO.–(12/21/2016) Incoming Missouri State Representative Jean Evans recently filed a bill to raise the legal age for marriage. It’s called house bill 270 and Representative Evans’ goal is to fight child abuse and human trafficking by raising the legal age of marriage with parents consent from 15 to 17. Missouri currently has a minimum age of 18 to get a marriage license without parental consent. The bill is to be considered when the session begins on January 4th.