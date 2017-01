(01/13/2017) The Japanese automotive supplier Takata is expected to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing.

The company will also pay roughly one billion dollars to resolve an investigation into its handling of its faulty air bags. The justice department started investigating Takata after its airbag inflators were found to degrade overtime and sometimes explode. At least seventeen deaths have been linked to the airbags.

Takata also has been accused of manipulating test data.