Authorities searching for Taney County robber

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- (02/20/2017) Local authorities are currently searching for a man who robbed the Tobacco Pouch store in Taney County.

An unidentified male suspect entered the store on Sunday and asked the clerk for change. After she pulled out the money bag, than man grabbed it and fled.

He is reportedly heading west on Highway 76 in a gold and silver Chevrolet pickup. The suspect is described as a 5’10” white male in his late 20’s or early 30’s with short dark hair and a thin, trimmed beard.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call the Taney County Sheriff’s office.