Attack Halted In France

PARIS, France–(02/03/2017) A man armed with a machete and shouting “God Is Great” in Arabic launched himself at soldiers and police officers near the Louvre Museum on Friday, according to Paris Police.

One of the soldiers shot the attacker five times, gravely wounding him. The Police Chief saying the attacker was also carrying two backpacks, but they were later found not to contain any explosives. One soldier had a minor scalp injury. Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have been strengthened in the wake of attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.