Astronomers discover 7 Earth-sized planets

(02/22/2017) For the first time, astronomers have discovered 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star.

Astronomers have said that the cluster of planets is over 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius and could hold life. They circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1, which is barely the size of Jupiter. Three planets are in the so-called habitable zone where water and possibly life might exist. The other planets are right on the doorstep of this.

Scientists say they need to study the atmospheres before determining whether these planets could support some type of life.