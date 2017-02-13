Askinosie Chocolate Is Hard At Work For Valentine’s Day Tomorrow

They’re open for business!

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and Askinosie Chocolate is hard at work!

“We ship to about a thousand stores across the United States,” says founder Shawn Askinosie. “Some to Canada, some to Europe, and in Japan.”

Almost $1.8 billion was spent on chocolate last year for the holiday of love.

And at Askinosie, they started preparing for the chocolate lovers back in October.

“My wife loves it! Especially, the dark chocolate. And I’m here buying for Valentine’s Day for my wife,” says chocolate shopper Jim Twibell. “And this is just a normal stop for me.”

To get all those mouth watering flavors we enjoy, that requires a little bit of traveling.

The Askinosie Family travels to three different countries to get the ingredients to make their famous chocolate that you love right here in Springfield.

To the Philippines, Ecuador, and Tanzania, Askinosie Chocolate shares the profits they make with the farmers the get their ingredients from.

“We are the first and only people in the United States that make white chocolate, small batch, from scratch,” says Askinosie.

And that’s because they make their own cocoa butter and powder, which Askinosie says is unique in the chocolate world.

Don’t worry about beating everyone else to the store to get your hands on that delicious treat! It’s estimated that 58 million pounds of chocolate will be made for the holiday tomorrow.

And Askinosie Chocolate plans to expand trade with another country that he’s going to announce later this month.