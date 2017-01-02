Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (2/1/2017)-A Reeds Spring man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident. On Jan. 22, at 10:57 p.m., the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to National Avenue and Cherry Street to investigate an injury accident involving a pedestrian. Bradley Bizzle, age 45, of Springfield was struck by a northbound vehicle. The involved vehicle left the scene after striking Bizzle. Bizzle was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The next of kin was notified.

On Jan. 23, the suspect vehicle was located and the investigation continued. A suspect was identified and questioned in relation to this case. The suspect, Shawn Bouley, age 40, of Reeds Spring, was arrested Feb. 1 for the felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by one of their employees notifying the Sheriff’s Office that this employee had “hit a guy in Springfield last night when he was drunk.” The employee was identified as Shawn Bouley. Bouley has been booked into the Greene County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 869- 8477.

Charges contained in the felony complaint are merely allegations and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.