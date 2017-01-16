Arkansas Teen Charged with Capital Murder

BERRYVILLE, Ark.-(01/18/2017) A 17-year-old in Carroll County, Arkansas has been charged with capitol murder in connection to a man’s death.

In the early evening of January 17, deputies were dispatched to a reported murder at a home in Berryville. Upon arrival, authorities located 21-year-old Alex Santiago dead inside the residence.

The teen was arrested and transported to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond on a charge of Capital Murder, Attempted Capital Murder and Arson.

Officials says the victim suffered obvious trauma. A scheduled autopsy by the State Medical Examiner will reveal the cause and manner of death.

This death is still under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.