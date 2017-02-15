Arkansas introduces controversial gender bathroom bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ak. – (02/15/17) Arkansas is joining the ranks of 14 other states that have introduced bills restricting access to public bathrooms, locker rooms and other gender specific facilities.

The bill was filed yesterday by two Republican senators. The only information it included was that it’s an act concerning gender identity and bathroom privileges. Lawmakers decided against bringing it up during last year’s fiscal session. At that time supporters called it a vital piece of legislation. The bill may face opposition from the governor who has expressed it is unnecessary and potentially harmful.