Anti-Vaxxers Pose Risk to Others

Springfield, MO.- 2/8/17

People get vaccines against many things, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, mumps, rubella and one of the most deadly measles. In fact a single person who contracts the virus can infect more than a dozen un-vaccinated people or worse.

Dr. Chanchal Suthar, a Family Physician at Mercy says, “From them, the people who are even vaccinated can sometimes get the disease after many years”.

If the amount of people not vaccinating their children against these type of virus’ continues the united states could see huge outbreaks across the country the likes of which havent been seen since the 1950’s.

Suther continued, “People who are not getting vaccinated at all, they’re putting at risk to the people who are getting vaccinated too”.

Most anit-vaxxers believe that certain vaccines are connected to autism, which according to professionals is 100% false

“As doctors in the medical field we don’t believe that vaccines cause autism at all” adds Suthar.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, in nine states, less than two thirds of children between 19 and 35 months old have received a seven part vaccine that protects against some of the most common diseases, in Missouri only between 67 and 71 percent of kids receive the same vaccines.

Suthar says, “If we are not vaccinating all the kids like i said, then the kids, even those who are vaccinated they become at a higher risk of getting those infections because of those who are not vaccinated”.

It’s a issue that doctors will be continuing to monitor closely but as of now, if you or someone you know doesn’t have the recommended vaccines for things likes the measles, Mercy says, its something you need to seriously look at.