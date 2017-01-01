Springfield, MO.- 1/26/17

It’s the day that many local organizations look forward to each year here at the Shrine Mosque, the annual homeless count, which helps provide information and resources for those who are down on their luck.

Penny Case, who has been homeless for just three days is already feeling the effects of life on the street. “I really never thought in a million years in my whole life that i’d be homeless, i just couldn’t imagine. But here I am” she says.

It’s a story you hear all too often speaking to those with no where else to turn.

“Its been hard, its really been hard on my kids, I have to do what i have to do to have a safe place to lay my head” says Ronetta Sterling, a mother who is also homeless.

Riley Gedds, who has been on the road for years, feels the same. “Sometimes people drive by me and tell me to get a job, and i’d like to”.

For Penny, Ronetta, and Riley,turning to the streets and shelters was a necessity to escape the unexpected events in their lives.

“I am looking for a home, and I hope and pray that god will you know, just help me deal with this” says Case.

And that’s exactly what the annual homeless count aims to do. To better understand the homeless situation, what barriers they face, and helps to improve programming and resources for housing, healthcare, and veterans benefits.

Amanda Stadler, of Community Partnership of the Ozarks says “That lets us get a snapshot picture of how many people are un-sheltered on any given night”.

From sleeping bags, blankets and gloves, to bottled water and food, there’s a little something for everyone at the count today.

“Its helped a lot, i was able to get a doctors appointment set up for Tuesday” says Sterling.

Riley, who has been on the road for several years hoping today’s event could help him get back on his feet

Gedds continued, “Genuinely difficult to do if you are any sort of different, if there are things about you that you may be discriminated for if you’re looking for work”.

Previous homeless county have shown an average of 750 individuals on the streets at any time here in Greene county with 250 of those without a place to stay. A very thankful homeless community, showing their support for organizations like ‘one door’, that provide temporary housing.

“I thank god, i thank god, because there’s a lot of people that don’t have that” added Case.

Sterling says, “Just hold your head up high, and just keep trying to do what you can do, and make it out there”.

Final homeless count numbers should be released tomorrow.