Animal theft complaint leads to arrest of sex offender

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – (02/14/17) Two rural Gassville residents were arrested this morning when the Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies served a search warrant and outstanding arrest warrants.

Law enforcement obtained the warrants after they received an animal theft complaint on February 2, 2017. The complaint involved the theft of some cats in which the two arrestees were named as suspects.

As investigators looked into the complaint, the found that one of the suspects, 46-year-old Vernard Deatherage, was a sex offender who has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office and also a parole absconder. The second suspect, 40-year-old Rabonna Ann Jones, who resided with Deatherage, did not cooperate with officers during the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants as well as a search warrant for the residence. After the warrants were served this morning, Deatherage and Jones were both arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Deatherage had been convicted of statutory rape and sodomy in Missouri in February 2002 involving two 9 year old girls. Information indicates that he was released from the prison on September 2016 on other unrelated charges but had not registered with law enforcement following his release.

During the search of the residence, officers found a rifle, suspected marijuana, and paraphernalia. Deatherage and Jones are both convicted felons and are prohibited from possessing firearms.

Agencies involved in serving the warrants and in the arrests were the Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Arkansas Department of Corrections-Canine Team, and the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force.