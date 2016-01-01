5 month old girl has been found safe

UPDATE: (6:17 p.m.) The girl has been found safe.
NORMANDY, Mo. (12/22/2016)- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5 month old girl. Eden Hawthorne was taken from Church’s Chicken in Normandy, Missouri. She was last seen on December 19.
The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri registration PN4R7B. There are believed to be three suspects involved. The names of the suspects are unknown. Here is a brief description of each suspect:
Number 1
- Sex: Female
- Skin: Black
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Description: The suspect has short, black braided hair and was last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket.
Number 2
- Sex: Male
- Skin: Black
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Description: The suspect had dreadlocks.
Number 3
- Sex: Male
- Skin: Black
- Description: The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket.
Anyone having information related to this incident is being asked to call the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.