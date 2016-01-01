Search
Springfield's FOX Affiliate

5 month old girl has been found safe

0

UPDATE: (6:17 p.m.) The girl has been found safe.

NORMANDY, Mo. (12/22/2016)-  An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5 month old girl.  Eden Hawthorne was taken from Church’s Chicken in Normandy, Missouri.  She was last seen on December 19.

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri registration PN4R7B.  There are believed to be three suspects involved.  The names of the suspects are unknown. Here is a brief description of each suspect:

Number 1

  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5 feet 8 inches
  • Weight: 215 pounds
  • Description: The suspect has short, black braided hair and was last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket.

Number 2

  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 6 feet 2 inches
  • Weight: 180 pounds
  • Description: The suspect had dreadlocks.

Number 3

  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: Black
  • Description: The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket.

 

Anyone having information related to this incident is being asked to call the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.

Previous PostTerror Suspect's Fingerprints Possibly Found
  • Facebook
  • WordPress
  • Google Plus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *