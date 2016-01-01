5 month old girl has been found safe

UPDATE: (6:17 p.m.) The girl has been found safe.

NORMANDY, Mo. (12/22/2016)- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5 month old girl. Eden Hawthorne was taken from Church’s Chicken in Normandy, Missouri. She was last seen on December 19.

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri registration PN4R7B. There are believed to be three suspects involved. The names of the suspects are unknown. Here is a brief description of each suspect:

Number 1

Sex: Female

Skin: Black

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 215 pounds

Description: The suspect has short, black braided hair and was last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket.

Number 2

Sex: Male

Skin: Black

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Description: The suspect had dreadlocks.

Number 3

Sex: Male

Skin: Black

Description: The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket.

Anyone having information related to this incident is being asked to call the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.