Amazon implements sales tax in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — (01/25/17) Get ready to pay a little bit more on your Amazon purchases beginning February. The online giant announcing that buyers in Missouri will be subject to a sales tax beginning February 1st.

The tax rate in Missouri is 4.25%. Online retailers are not required to charge a sales tax unless they have a physical officer in the respective state. Currently, Amazon does not have an office in Missouri, but that could change as Amazon announced just last week that it plans to create 100,000 new full time jobs in the next 18 months.