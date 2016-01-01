Amazon Echo at the center of an Arkansas murder

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – (12/28/16) Police in Bentonville, Arkansas are looking to solve a murder with the help of Amazon’s popular “Echo speaker.”

Authorities are asking for recordings from the speaker belonging to James Bates who was charged earlier this year with first-degree murder. The speaker is always on, listening for voice commands. The audio it recorded may provide clues about what happened inside Bates’ home last November, when a man was found dead in a hot tub. Authorities have issued a warrant to Amazon, but the company is refusing to comply.

Echo was Amazon’s top seller this holiday season.