Aircraft Crashes In Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.–(01/26/2017) The TSB is investigating a plane crash from today near the Gimlin Airport in Christian County.

Two people were taken to the hospital for minor and moderate injuries after their small, single engine, fixed wing aircraft crashed around 2:30 this afternoon. One occupant was outside and the other, upside down inside the aircraft when the responders arrived. Investigators believe the private plane was attempting to land when the craft hit power lines, causing it to go upside down. Residents in the area were without power for a few hours. The investigation into the crash continues.