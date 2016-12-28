Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84

BEVERLY HILLS–(12/28/2016) Debbie Reynolds, the star actress from “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”, has passed away at the age of 84, just a day after her daughter’s passing. According to FOX News, Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital today after a stroke. Debbie was at her son’s house making funeral plans for her daughter when the stroke occurred. Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away yesterday from complications of a heart attack.

Reynolds is survived by her son, Todd, who stated, “She’s with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.”

