Absentee voting begins in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (02/21/2017) Absentee voting is now open to all Greene County voters who are unable to make it out to the polls on April 4.

Absentee voting for the General Municipal Election will run from February 21 up until April 3. Requests for the absentee ballots must be received by the clerk’s office no later than 5 P.M. on March 29, and all mailed ballots must be postmarked and received before 7 P.M. on Election Day.

Voters may also visit the clerk’s office at the the Greene County Archives/Elections Center between 8 A.M. and 5 P.M. to cast their vote in person.

The Greene County April ballot will include an array of candidates for voters to choose from along with issues in 8 cities, 9 school districts, 2 fire districts and 1 public water supply district.

To request your absentee ballot and fill out your application, click here. Any questions regarding absentee voting should be directed to Shane Schoeller at 417-868-4060.