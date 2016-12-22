About – Stephen Morgan

Stephen Morgan is proud to call Springfield, Missouri home after moving from the St. Louis area in May of 2013. Stephen accepted the position as a Multimedia Journalist, but is now the Anchor for Fox 5 News at Nine and Fox 5 News Edge.

Stephen’s passion for understanding and exploration goes all the way back to his childhood. As just a teenager, Stephen travelled to different parts of the world; from Juarez, Mexico to Germany, Italy and Bulgaria. Stephen’s most memorable trip, however, was to Israel where he took part in an archaeological dig. Spending nearly a month excavating the southern part of Israel and travelling all over the country, gave him an invaluable perspective of the Middle East that could not have come any way else.

Shortly after graduating college from Saint Louis University with a degree in Meteorology, Stephen was hired at Fox 5 KRBK. As an MMJ, Stephen covered high profile criminal cases such as the tragic kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Hailey Owens to the twisted killing of Claddinea Blanchard by her daughter, Gypsy, and estranged boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Stephen has also sat down and interviewed political leaders like 2016 presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Mike Huckabee and Ben Carson. And from the political landscape to geographical, Stephen revisited one of deadliest natural disaster’s America has seen as the 5-year anniversary of the Joplin, Missouri EF5 twister was observed. The tornado killed 162 people and injured over 1,000.

In his free time, Stephen enjoys ‘The Great Outdoors’ (he likes the movie, too). Whether that’s hiking, running, doing yoga or spending a day out on the lake; if the weather is nice, he’s outside. Even if it’s bad, he’s probably out reporting on Mother Nature’s fury as that’s one of his greatest passions.

You can catch Stephen Morgan every weeknight on Fox 5 News at Nine and Fox 5 News Edge. Although he is now at the anchor desk, Stephen still loves to report and wants to hear your story ideas!