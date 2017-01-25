Springfield, MO.- 1/25/17

Meet Albert… a Vietnam war veteran who is a recent victim, like millions of Americans every year of heart trouble.

The heart surgery patient, Albert Freeman comments, “I suffered before I had my heart surgery, I suffered every day, I mean I could walk, but I had to stop.”

Nearly fainting on several occasions, and having difficulty breathing, he decided it was time to see a doctor, and just in time. He needed three bypasses, and an aorta replaced.

“I had several doctors tell me I would’ve been dead in two months”, stated Albert.

But after the surgery’s success, he left with more than just his life. Mercy hospital has been trying to spread the message of heart health for decades by giving patients of heart surgery little red, heart shaped pillows.

“I love my little pillow”, commented Albert. “When you cough oh lord it hurts, so they want you to hold a pillow against your chest, hold you pillow against your chest when you cough, so it doesn’t hurt so bad.”

The pillow also serves as a reminder to keep your heart healthy

Cardiac and Surgeon, Sirish Parvathaneni stated, “They don’t want to go there, so they’re reminded, ‘hey, I need to step it up, we did but we had to do, that’s only finite, if I don’t take care of myself, I’m going to be back.’”

Each and every one of these heart pillows takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to make, and since the programs inception here at mercy, they’ve given away thousands of pillows.

A volunteer, Doris McCord commented, “I’ve always said that when I retired I would always help someone, and that was my goal to help people.”

Doris McCord, who helps sew and stuff the pillows, had personally hand crafted hundreds over the years. Albert, who has been given a new chance at life, is already looking to his newfound health, and his future.