A Domestic Violence Survivor Thriving Here In Springfield

You’re crying, abused in all ways imaginable, and you have children. Some wouldn’t be able to find the courage to leave. One woman found the bravery to leave the person she loved most to start a new beginning.”

“He called me the b-word on a regular basis. I would have thought my name wasn’t Deborah anymore. It was dumb-b,” says domestic abuse survivor, Deborah Holt.

Holt fell in love with her college sweet heart and they had two children together.

But things slowly began to change.

He would say, “How dare you question me? I’m the man I can do what I want,” says Holt. “Then nothing I did was ever good enough.”

1 in 4 women are victims of domestic abuse in the Ozarks.

This can range from emotional, physical, mental, financial, and verbal abuse.

Holt says, “Mine was more verbal, physical, and emotional. It started out verbal of course. Name calling, putting me down. You know, really lowering my self-esteem to the point where you almost feel broken.”

That’s when everything started to change for her.

“And then the physical abuse came. Plus my self-esteem was gone. I started feeling insecure. That’s when the physical abuse started cause my insecurities or my gut feelings could tell that he was also cheating on me. Once I started with the questions and the insecurities started to set in that’s when the violence started.”

Holt knew it was time to get out of her situation and take her children somewhere safe.

“Once I came to harmony house, well for one it was very different. It was a humbling experience,” said Holt. “You’ve been on your own all your life now you have your own space and your own home.”

Holt says harmony house made her stay welcoming and made her feel at home.

Once she was able to find her own place with her children, Holt began to volunteer and to help others find life within the walls of harmony house.

If you are in a domestic abuse situation, Holt says, “Get out if you can. As quickly as you can and there is life after abuse.”

She says seek help. If you are in a domestic abuse situation, life is possible outside of that relationship.