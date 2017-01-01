5 Killed in Mexico Nightclub Shooting

At least five people are dead after a lone gunman opened fire at a popular nightclub in Mexico.

Shots started to ring out at 2:30 a.m. at the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen.

The club was hosting its annual BPM music festival during the time of the attack. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a disagreement between people inside the nightclub. Four men and one woman died as a result of the attack.

An additional 15 people, including two Americans, suffered injuries during the incident. A police investigation is underway.