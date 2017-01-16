4 People Arrested After Arkansas Drug Bust

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- (01/18/2017) Four people were arrested in Baxter County on a variety of drug charges. Authorities went to a rural area in Mountain Home after receiving a tip that a person wanted for questioning in regards to a theft was there.

There they found Brenda Barnes, Steven Dixon, Amanda Estes and Kenneth Amerson. A 16-year-old juvenile was also present in the home at the time of the arrests.

A search of the residence uncovered 15 grams of meth, approximately two ounces of marijuana and a list of other drugs and paraphernalia. More than forty unique items of evidence were confiscated from the scene along with a large amount of cash.

The minor was also taken into custody for drug paraphernalia and was turned over to Baxter County Juvenile Services.

All four adults are being charged with a number of felonies and misdemeanors and are being held on bonds of $10,000 to $15,000.

The offenders are scheduled to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on January 26.