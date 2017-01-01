3 Shot, 5 Injured During MLK Celebration

While many rallies were peaceful, one was not. At least three people were shot and five other injured at an MLK celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Around 4 p.m., Miami-Dade police and fire rescue vehicles arrived at the scene. All three shooting victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of these victims was transported as a trauma alert.

At around 5:20 p.m., Miami-Dade police tweeted out they detained two people and recovered two weapons from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.