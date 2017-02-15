3 Missouri men indicted for child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (02/15/2017) Three more men from the Ozarks have been indicted for sending and receiving child porn.

Two 39-year-old men from Springfield, David William Ray and Jeromey P. Brockman, have been charged with receiving and distributing child pornography between the months of October and January.

In addition, 32-year-old Christopher James Lane of Humansville will face a possible federal conviction as he also received and sent the child porn in September.

The three men are currently awaiting their trial dates.