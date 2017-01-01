3 men in custody after string of attempted burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (01/30/2017) Three men are in custody after they were arrested in connection to 4 different incidents.

Around 2 A.M., officers were investigating 2 burglaries on Walnut when they were called to the seventeenth hundred block of East Cairo. Three black males had been spotted at the scene wearing hoodies and armed with guns. They trio had forced entry into a resident’s home, taking a wallet and 2 cell phones.

The suspects managed to escape but were later caught and arrested for attempting to break into a fourth location.

The suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.