911 Funding in Missouri

“911 what’s the address of the emergency?”

Missouri is the only state that doesn’t have a tax fee from cell phone companies that are used to call 911.

The Emergency Communications Department in Greene County estimated that in 2016, 81 percent of 911 calls were used on cell phones. One 911 telecommunicator says the number of phone calls is continuing to go up.

“It seems like for the last three years that each number has gone up increasingly for each call we take each day. Both emergent and non-emergent phone calls,” says RJ Woolard.

900 to 1,200 calls a day, actually.

Zim Schwartz with the Greene County Public Safety Center says the percentage of local 911 calls coming from cell phones is above the national average.

“Things have changed in the 911 world. And, unfortunately, Missouri doesn’t have any type of law that helps support that particular aspect,” says Schwartz. “So again, many state wide organizations are gathering together with the 911 organizations to help get legislation passed.”

Out of 114 counties in Missouri the number of those that don’t part-take in 911 calls is, alarmingly, high says Schwartz.

There are about 17 counties in Missouri that don’t have any type of funding for 911 calls. That’s why Missouri’s legislation is now leaving it up to the counties to vote on how they will receive that funding when they receive a 911 call.

Two bills have reached congress and are waiting for the final votes of Missourians.

Schwartz says, “So that it will go to the voters of that county should they wish. There are lots of different options available out there to them right now. But, we don’t get any of that money. It’s not an option for a lot of different counties.”

Schwartz says, luckily, Greene County voted 10 years ago to have funding for their 911 system.

She hopes that other counties will follow in Greene County’s lead to provide a system that works for them.