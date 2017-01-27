Family Battles With Their Newborn Son’s Disease

Melisssa Renshaw said about her son, “Everything was fine for the longest time and eventually I knew that things just weren’t right anymore so I persisted with my doctor and she saw me again and we started the blood work and then we knew kind of at that point that things were looking like they were going to go downhill.”

Baby Owen was born at 29 weeks and six days.

“We knew he was going to be born early, we just didn’t know how early,” says Renshaw.

Melissa and her husband Frank say they had a feeling Owen would be premature because their daughter, now 7, was born premature too.

Once they began doing blood work, they soon realized that Owen would be born with congenital heart disease.

That’s another way of saying; a baby was just born with a heart problem.

The number one birth defect is congenital heart disease. About one in one hundred babies will have that in the United States. That’s equal to about 40,000 cases.

Although, it’s not that common we are seeing it more now than ever. But, we have technology to help detect it early.

Communications coordinator with the American Heart Association, Peggy Scott says, “Just even a child that was born a few years ago the things that are available today and the things we can treat them with; drugs and procedures as they grow is amazing.”

The Renshaw’s say their experience with Mercy, where Owen is, has been incredible.

Frank says, “The nurses are great. I mean you can tell that they all love their job. This isn’t a job that you can just come to your job and then go home. They truly love taking care of these babies.”

While their two daughters must stay at home, the Renshaw’s say their involvement can be seen through their love.

Melissa says, “Our little girl has drawn pictures and she’s bought him teddy bears. The involvement from them is super important for us that they know they are still loved and that he’s loved and that we are still a family. Even though we can’t be together right now.”

The Renshaw’s hope to take Owen back home with them to Mt. View, MO in March.